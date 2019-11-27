A barge on the Mississippi River hit the levee wall Tuesday, Nov. 11 near Red Wing's Levee Park, according to Lynn Nardinger with Red Wing Public Works department.

Nardinger said the tow was maneuvering around the curve at about 5:30 p.m. when it hit the wall. About 50 feet of the sheet pile wall, the wall cap and railing were damaged. The collision also knocked two new fenders off their foundations and will need to be replaced.

Red Wing Grain reported one of its mooring clusters was also hit, he added.

Divers were in the water Tuesday, Nov. 26, to make a final assessment of the damage. Early damage estimates range from $250,000 to $750,000.

The contractor on site is ready to begin work on the levee wall once engineers review the damage and determine what repairs are needed.

If the damage can be fixed this winter, the collision should not push back the timetable for ongoing renovation work at Levee Park. The work on the levee wall has already been delayed due to flooding.

City Engineering Director Ron Rosenthal said he has worked for the city for 39 years and has no memory of a barge hitting the wall prior to this incident.