A Richfield School District bus caught fire Monday afternoon on I-494 eastbound near Carver Avenue, between Woodbury and Maplewood.

All 20 passengers — including 18 student athletes and a coach — are safe with no injuries reported, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The fire caused the bus to pull over at about 3:30 p.m. The highway was shut down briefly as firefighters from Woodbury and Maplewood extinguished the fire, which appeared to have originated in the engine compartment, according to the Woodbury Police Department.

The school district sent a second bus to transport the students and coach to their destination, according to the State Patrol.

The team was not specified, but the Richfield School District website lists a seventh-grade boys basketball game Monday afternoon at Maplewood Middle School.