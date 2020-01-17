Authorities responded just after 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17 to a tractor-trailer fully engulfed on eastbound Interstate 94 near milepost 28 in Western Wisconsin. The driver of the truck was unharmed.

Fire departments from Baldwin, Hammond, Woodville and Spring Valley extinguished the fire. Also responding to the scene were Eau Claire Post Troopers and Inspectors and St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department.

All freeway lanes were closed while firefighters battled the blaze. Westbound lanes were reopened around 11 a.m. and eastbound lanes opened after 2 p.m.

The trailer was loaded with paper, which needed to be unloaded into the median before the truck could be towed away. The paper will remain in the median until arrangements are made to remove it, according to Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.