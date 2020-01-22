Grace Christina Hall, 20, of Cannon Falls, was driving south on U.S. Highway 52 just south of the intersection with Goodhue County Road 1 at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday when her 2002 Suzuki Vitara left the icy roadway, rolled twice and came to rest in the median, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Hall was transported via Cannon Falls Ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health — Cannon Falls with non-life-threatening injuries. No update on her condition was available.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office also responded to the call.