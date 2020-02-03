Icy roads and speed may have contributed to a single-car crash that killed a 17-year-old Hastings girl Jan. 30.

According to the Rosemount Police Department, Trisha Lea Maher of Hastings was a passenger in a pickup truck driven by her 18-year-old brother.

The two were on their way to school, traveling north on Blaine Avenue toward County Road 42.

At the point where the gravel road turns to asphalt, just north of 152nd Street, the truck left the road, rolled and knocked over a utility pole.

Police were called to the scene at 8:26 a.m. and found Maher’s brother outside of truck walking around, seeking help, said Rosemount Police Chief Mikael Dahlstrom.

Emergency crews had to wait for the power to be shut down before they could remove the vehicle.

Maher died at the scene of blunt force injuries, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Dahlstrom said the roads were icy and the truck may have been traveling too fast for the conditions.