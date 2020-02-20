An Ellsworth resident was killed and two other people were critically injured after a head-on crash Wednesday near Spring Valley.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said the victim was an 80-year-old woman from Ellsworth. She was the passenger in a 2019 Buick Envision driven by a 91-year-old Ellsworth man who sustained life-threatening injuries.

Troopers said the crash occurred at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 19 on Highway 63 at County Road Y in Pierce County when a northbound 2010 Kia Rio crossed the center line and struck the southbound Buick head-on. The driver of the Kia, a 22-year-old woman from La Crescent, Minn., also sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted from the scene by LifeLink III.

The State Patrol said names would be released after families were notified.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Ellsworth EMS, Ellsworth Fire Department, Spring Valley Fire Department, Baldwin EMS and River Falls EMS also assisted troopers on the scene. The crash remains under investigation.