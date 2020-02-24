A deadly stretch beginning Friday in Polk County continued into the weekend, when a third traffic fatality in as many days was reported.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a crash was reported at 7:05 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, on County Road M just north of the St. Croix County line.

Investigation revealed a northbound truck pulling a recreational trailer attempted to make a left-hand turn onto East Cedar Lake Road when it collided with a southbound passenger car. The driver of the passenger car, identified only as an adult female, died at the scene.

All occupants of the truck — a man and two women — were uninjured.

The identities of the victim and the truck’s occupants were withheld pending family notification and the investigation.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol was a factor in the crash, but did not elaborate.

The incident was preceded by a crash on Friday afternoon that left two teenagers dead elsewhere in Polk County. The sheriff’s office said 16-year old driver McKinley Erickson of Dresser and 15-year-old rural Dresser resident Kegan Koshiol were killed in that crash on 220th Street in the town of St. Croix Falls.

That crash occurred when the SUV the teens were in lost control on the icy road surface, entered a ditch and crashed into trees.



