RED WING — A contractor working on the Red Wing bridge project was injured on the job Monday, March 9, according to Zenith Tech parent company Walbec Group.

The worker was hospitalized for an unspecified injury, according to a statement. The company is investigating the cause of the injury.

"Our project team has been trained to anticipate situations such as this and they were able to react quickly and decisively," according to the statement. "We applaud them and the first responders for their timely response and assistance. We are continuing to monitor the individual’s condition and hope they are able to make a full recovery soon."

Wisconsin-based Zenith Tech is the primary contractor on the project to replace the Eisenhower Bridge over the Mississippi River. The four-year, $63.4 million project is scheduled to wrap up this summer.