AUSTIN -- A one car accident ended in the deaths of a family of four, including two children younger than 5.

The bodies of a man, a woman and two young children were discovered inside the burning vehicle in southwest Austin.

The Austin Police Department and Fire Department were called out to an accident on Second Drive Southwest, 11th Avenue Southwest about 6 p.m Thursday, March 19.

The emergency responders found a car engulfed in flames with no signs of life within. Witness on scene told officers that no one had exited the car.

Police believe the car had been traveling eastbound on 11th Avenue when it left the street and went through a grove of trees. After hitting some of the trees, it careened down an embankment and eventually stopped on Second Drive Southwest.

"This is an incredibly tragic event and our department extends it condolences to the affected families and friends of the deceased," wrote Austin Police Chief David McKichan in an announcement on Friday.

Police are investigating the accident.