NEW RICHMOND -- An emergency medical technician died Friday, May 17, while helping to clear the Cedar Lake Speedway track. A chain used to pull a bus back onto its wheel somehow dislodged, causing the bus to fall on Eddie Nicholson of River Falls.

River Falls Fire Department planned to honor the 62-year-old firefighter with a procession in front of the Fire Hall at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family during this very difficult time," the raceway posted on its website Saturday. "Thanks to all of the emergency personnel that responded Friday night. Eddie will be greatly missed."

Friday was to be the first of a two-night season opener at the clay track featuring bus races in addition to traditional sprint cars and Midwest modifieds heats, according to racingnews.co.

A bus rolled in the first loop of the night's second race. According to reports, it flipped on the three-eighths-mile track's second turn. As workers attempted to right the bus and clear the scene, a system failure caused the bus to fall on Nicholson. St. Croix County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Nicholson died at the scene.

Racing was canceled Saturday night.

This story will be updated after Sunday's procession.