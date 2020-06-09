CANNON FALLS -- One teen jumped into Lake Byllesby immediately followed by another, turning an evening of fun into tragedy Monday, June 8.

Garrett N. Berg, 17, Farmington, was jumping off a cliff when a second juvenile jumped after him and landed on the victim. Berg never surfaced, the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday.

Dispatch received the call at 5:25 p.m. The Goodhue County dive team located Berg's body using sonar at 8:15 p.m.

The Lake Byllesby cliffs can only be accessed by crossing private property, which is posted, and the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office routinely responds to the area to remove and/or cite violators. Earlier in the day, deputies responded and removed around 30 individuals from the area.

Lake Byllesby is actually a reservoir on the Cannon River above Cannon Falls. Goodhue and Dakota counties have parks on either side.

The Southern Minnesota Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene. An autopsy will be performed as part of the continuing investigation into the incident.

Goodhue County deputies and water patrol were assisted by the Cannon Falls police, fire, and ambulance departments, as well as Dakota County Sheriff’s Office and the Randolph Fire Department.