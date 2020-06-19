A natural gas line struck by excavating equipment Friday, June 19, at the intersection of Putnam Avenue and Pine Street prompted 11 homes to be evacuated as a precaution.

Nine people and a dog were evacuated from the area, according to a Red Wing Fire Department news release. Residents were later notified it was safe to return.

Firefighters were dispatched after 12:02 p.m. to a gas leak at the intersection and arrived on scene within three minutes, the news release states. They found a free flowing, two inch natural gas line. Xcel Energy shut the gas off at 1:14 p.m.

The fire department deployed two fire engines and one ambulance. A total of 10 firefighter/paramedics worked at the scene for approximately two hours. Red Wing Police Department, Goodhue County Dispatch, Red Wing Public Works and Xcel Energy assisted on scene. Ellsworth Fire Department and Lake City Ambulance were called to fill in at Station 1.