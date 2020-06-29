BALDWIN -- One death was reported in a single-vehicle crash at 5:15 a.m. Monday, June 29, on County Highway E near Highway 63 Baldwin township, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office

Gary J. Parent, 70, of Emerald, was southbound on Highway E when his vehicle entered floodwaters on the roadway. He lost control of his vehicle and went into the ditch. The vehicle filled with water and became totally submerged, the department said in a news release.

United Fire and Rescue pulled Parent from the vehicle and Baldwin EMS transported him to Western Wisconsin Health. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

United Fire and Rescue was responding to several other cars that had been submerged in water in the area.

The crash is under investigation by the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.

This is the county’s first traffic fatality in 2020, according to the release.