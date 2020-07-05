ALEXANDIA, Minn. — Recovery efforts are underway after a man reportedly fell off a pontoon on Lake Carlos north of Alexandria late Friday night, July 3.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call came in at 11:08 p.m. about a possible drowning on the north end of Lake Carlos near Lake Carlos State Park.

The Douglas County Dive Team, along with other emergency personnel, responded to the scene. Authorities were told that a man fell off a pontoon into the water with witnesses stating they could see splashing briefly before losing sight of the man.

Despite search efforts, as of 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 4, the victim had not yet been located.