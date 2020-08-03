ELLSWORTH — An 18-year-old Red Wing High School student injured in a July 29 crash near Ellsworth has died.

Nicholas Hudson died Friday, July 31, as a result of the crash, according to an obituary on the Mahn Family Funeral Home website. A visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Authorities responded shortly before 5 p.m. to the crash on Highway 63 south of County Road N in Beldenville, according to area media reports. Hudson was reportedly driving southbound on Highway 63 and struck a northbound semitrailer. Hudson was flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with undetermined injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

A GoFundMe page, Memory of Nick Hudson , was created to help the family cover funeral costs. There was more than $1,500 in donations as of Monday morning, Aug. 3.

A Minnesota man driving the semitrailer was transported to River Falls Area Hospital. Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service, Ellsworth Fire Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol assisted on the scene.