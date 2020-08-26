SPRING VALLEY — A 10-year-old boy was taken to a Menomonie hospital with undetermined injuries Tuesday, Aug. 25, after colliding with a vehicle on his bicycle, according to Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

A 47-year-old Spring Valley man was traveling northbound on Newman Avenue near 2nd Street after 8 p.m. when the boy suddenly entered the intersection and struck the man's 2010 Buick Enclave, a news release states.

Pierce County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Spring Valley Area Ambulance and Spring Valley Fire Department.