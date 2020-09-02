ZUMBROTA -- A Pine Island man died after the bucket of a boom truck detached and fell to the ground Sept. 1.

James Mueller, 62, was 30 feet in the air, operating controls of the truck owned by his tree service when the boom arm broke off at approximately 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in Parkview Circle, according to the Zumbrota Police Department. He fell and suffered fatal injuries.

Officers responded and Zumbrota Area Ambulance Service responded within minutes, Police Chief Patrick Callahan said in a news release Wednesday morning. Mayo One Air Care was simultaneously dispatched, however lifesaving efforts were exhausted at the scene.

The incident is under investigation with Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office.

Goodhue County Sheriff's Office also assisted at the scene.