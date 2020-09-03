REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. — A Redwood Falls man was rescued by emergency personnel Monday, Aug. 31, after being trapped under a tree for more than 100 hours, according to the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, Aug. 27, Jonathan Ceplecha, 59, was cutting down trees behind his house about 2 miles east of Redwood Falls on U.S. Highway 71 when a large oak tree fell, pinning Ceplecha underneath.

According to Redwood County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mark Farasyn, Ceplecha lives by himself and the Sheriff’s Office wasn’t notified anything was amiss until he didn’t show up for two days at Marshall Area Technical & Educational Center, where he works as a teacher.

“Not many people could have survived that,” Farasyn said. “Jonathan’s an Iraqi war veteran so that probably had something to do with this in order to survive.”

Farasyn said rain over the weekend also helped to ensure Ceplecha came out alive.

“It was just amazing how alert and conscious he was,” Farasyn said. “It was probably something I’ve never seen in my 30 years and probably will never see again.”

Members of the Redwood Falls Fire Department worked for almost two hours to free Ceplecha.

“Anytime you’re messing with cutting trees and stuff like that, obviously one wrong move, they can bind this way or that way,” Farasyn said, adding they had to be mindful when cutting the giant oak on Ceplecha. “As bad as we wanted to go in there and go hell bent and get this thing off, things like that, you got to study and kind of be meticulous about how you go about them.”

Ceplecha suffered substantial lower leg injuries and was airlifted from the scene by LifeLink Air Care and the extent of his injuries are currently unknown.

Centra Care Ambulance also assisted during the incident.