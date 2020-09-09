OAK GROVE TOWNSHIP, Wis. — A 51-year-old Minnesota woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing with undetermined injuries after being ejected in a single-motorcycle crash Saturday, Sept. 5, according to Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

Melissa Atkinson of Stewartville reportedly lost control of her motorcycle around 3:30 p.m. navigating a curve on Highway 35 near 1180th Street, southeast of Prescott, a news release states.

Prescott Area Ambulance Service and Prescott Fire Department assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.

