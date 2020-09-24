FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A 36-year-old Elgin, Minn., man was killed in a farm accident Wednesday night, Sept. 23.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office was called about 10:15 p.m. to a farmstead in the 4300 block of 75th Street Northeast. A relative of Nathan Holtegaard called emergency responders after finding Holtegaard pinned under the front end of a corn picker, according to Olmsted County Sheriff’s Capt. Scott Behrns.

It is believed that Holtegaard was under the machine doing maintenance when it fell on him. Relatives used a forklift to lift the machine off Holtegaard as 911 was called, Behrns said.

Efforts to revive Holtegaard were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Newsletter signup for email alerts