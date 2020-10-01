OAK GROVE TOWNSHIP, Wis. — A 24-year-old River Falls driver sustained undetermined injuries Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 30, after entering the ditch and striking a tree, according to Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

Alexander Magnuson was reportedly driving eastbound on 690th Avenue near 1070th Street south of River Falls when the crash occurred, according to a news release. Magnuson was transported by River Falls Ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

The cause of the crash was under investigation as of Wednesday, the Sheriff's office said.

River Falls Fire Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol assisted on the scene.