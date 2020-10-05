HUDSON -- A 49-year-old Blaine, Minn., man died after a motorcycle accident County Highway A in Hudson township at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, according to an Oct. 5 press release from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.

Jamie Ralph Brown, the driver of the motorcycle, was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul after he lost control of the motorcycle on the curve and entered a ditch. Brown was not wearing a helmet. He died as a result of his injuries on Thursday, Oct. 1.

The crash is under investigation by the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office. Hudson Fire, Hudson First Responders and Lakeview EMS responded to the scene.

This is the second traffic fatality in the county this year, according to the release.