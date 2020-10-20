TROY-- A River Falls man died from injuries sustained in a three-vehicle accident on Tuesday, Oct. 13, on County Highway F at Page Lane, according to an Oct. 20 news release from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.

David S. Mesler, 53, was southbound on Highway F and slowing to turn left when his vehicle was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Christopher M. Noel, 25, Pepin. Mesler’s vehicle spun into the northbound lane where it was struck by vehicle driven by Cody R. Sylvara, 26, Hudson.

Mesler was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with serious injuries. On Monday, Oct, 19, he died.

This is the third traffic fatality in the county this year.

The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the crash.