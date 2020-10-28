LAKE CITY, Minn. — The Lake City Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Firefighter Clayton Brandt died from injuries suffered in a single-vehicle crash at about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, according to a post by the Lake City Fire Department's Facebook page.

Brandt was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Lake City before being airlifted to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys in Rochester. He was removed from life support Tuesday evening, and died a short time later.

The Lake City Fire Department is requesting residents to change their front porch lights to red to honor Brandt's service to Lake City.