LAKE CITY, Minn. — The Lake City Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Firefighter Clayton Brandt died from injuries suffered in a single-vehicle crash at about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, according to a post by the Lake City Fire Department's Facebook page.

Brandt was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Lake City before being airlifted to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys in Rochester. He was removed from life support Tuesday evening, and died a short time later.

The Lake City Fire Department is requesting residents to change their front porch lights to red to honor Brandt's service to Lake City.

Newsletter signup for email alerts