HAMMOND --- One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 on 100th Avenue in the town of Hammond, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.

Nathan J. Schultz, 42, Hammond, was eastbound when he lost control of his vehicle which entered the north ditch. The vehicle struck a concrete culvert and rolled onto the driver’s side. Schultz was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.

United Fire and Rescue, Hammond Police and the St. Croix County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded to the scene.

This is the county’s fifth traffic fatality this year.