While on patrol on Tuesday, Nov. 17, a Goodhue County deputy noticed a vehicle in the water at Lake Byllesby Park. Upon further investigation a person was seen in the driver’s seat.

Cannon Falls Fire and Rescue and Cannon Falls Ambulance responded to the scene along with other Goodhue County Sheriff's Office personnel. Cannon Falls Rescue deployed a boat and responders. Along with the deputy, they were able to rescue the occupant from the vehicle.

The 50-year-old male, suffering from medical issues, had driven his vehicle into the water. He was transported by ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office has no further information about the individual at this time.