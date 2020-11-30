MAIDEN ROCK, Wis. — A 23-year-old Plum City man escaped injury though was taken into custody early Thanksgiving after authorities said he got his truck stuck on railroad tracks just as a southbound train was approaching.

The incident occurred around 3:49 a.m. Nov. 26 at the at the Chester Street crossing, according to a Pierce County Sheriff's Office news release. The man reportedly got his pick-up truck stuck on the tracks, and the vehicle was then struck by a BNSF train. The truck was pushed down the tracks and started on fire.

The man exited the vehicle as the train approached, the sheriff's office said. He was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and driving with a revoked license. The crash was under investigation Nov. 30.

Ellsworth Fire Department and Maiden Rock Area Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.