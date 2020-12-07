Cannon Falls man died Sunday when his UTV rolled on Sunset Trail.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 1:50 a.m. Dec. 6 of a UTV side-by-side rollover accident at 13300 Sunset Trail on the Cannon Falls Township/Vasa Township border.

The driver, Colton M. Tix, 26, County 8 Boulevard, was operating the UTV at the Sunset Trail property when it started sliding as Tix was turning. When he tried to correct the slide, the UTV rolled into a ditch, ejecting Tix and pinning him underneath the UTV.

Tix was pronounced dead at the scene.

Also responding to the scene were the Cannon Falls Fire and Ambulance, Mayo One, and the Southeast Regional Medical Examiner Office.