ST. PAUL — A University of St. Thomas student from the Twin Cities and her hometown friend were killed in a weekend automobile crash in western Wisconsin.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, Kyra Winslow, 20, of Albertville and Molly Young, 20, of St. Michael died Saturday afternoon, Dec. 5, when their vehicle veered off eastbound Interstate 94 and struck a tree near Woodville in St. Croix County.

WCCO-TV reported the pair were driving to Eau Claire, where Young was a student at the University of Wisconsin, at the time of the 4 p.m. crash.

Winslow and Young were friends at St. Michael-Albertville High School in the west metro.

St. Thomas said Winslow was a sophomore with an interest in majoring in strategic communications. She produced some content for TommieMedia, the St. Paul university’s student media platform.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said the crash remains under investigation.