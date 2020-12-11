ROCHESTER, Minn. — One person was found dead Thursday, Dec. 10, parked along U.S. Highway 63 near Rochester International Airport.

At 2:05 p.m., an Olmsted County Sheriff's deputy noticed a vehicle on the shoulder of the highway with its hazards on. The deputy noticed the man inside was unresponsive and slumped over in the driver's seat, according to Sgt. Kirby Long.

Two deputies removed the man from the car and proceeded to administer CPR. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver was suffering from an apparent medical condition.

While first responders were directing traffic, a vehicle rear-ended another vehicle slowing down as it approached the scene. Three people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.