TRENTON TOWNSHIP -- A Hager City man died Saturday, Jan. 23, after his vehicle entered a wooded ravine, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

Anthony Wadsworth, 32, was northbound on Highway 63 near 210th Avenue around 7:50 p.m. when his 2007 Dodge pickup left the roadway and down into the ravine. He died of his injuries at the scene, the news release Monday said.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Ellsworth Fire Department and the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.