MARTELL — a 25-year-old snowmobiler was airlifted to Regions Hospital in Saint Paul on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 20, after he struck a field divot and was ejected, authorities said.

Conner Poling, of Hudson, sustained undermined injuries in the crash that occurred on 650th Street near 850th Avenue in Martell Township, according to a Pierce County Sheriff's Office news release. Wisconsin Department of Transportation was investigating the crash as of Monday.

The sheriff's office was assisted by Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service, Life Link III Helicopter, Ellsworth Fire Department and the DNR.

