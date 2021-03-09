MADISON – The Public Service Commission has found that St. Croix Valley Natural Gas Co. did not contribute to the Feb. 1 house explosion that caused one fatality and injured another person in River Falls.

The PSC sent two investigators to the house at 429 River Hills Road and after inspecting the gas company’s facilities and emergency response determined that the gas company’s facilities did not cause or contribute to the explosion and subsequent fire.

“SCV’s response to the incident appears to have been performed in accordance with the company’s written procedures in the company’s emergency plan. Commission staff did not note any probable non-compliance during the investigation, and considers the investigation closed,” wrote Jacob Boebel, a PSC pipeline safety engineer, in a March 8 letter to the company.

Company President Donald Piepgras said the PSC’s investigators observed St. Croix Gas personnel probe for underground gas leaks in the area and none were found. Gas lines to the house and a neighboring house passed pressure tests.

“Based on the observations of all the work we were doing out, the PSC felt that our facilities were not the cause of the problem and were operating as they were intended to operate,” Piepgras said Tuesday.

The gas company wasn’t working in the neighborhood prior to the explosion, Piepgras added.

Calls to the River Falls Police Department about the status of their investigation into the explosion were not returned by deadline.

Martha Gaustad, 75, one of two people at home when the residence exploded, died after being transported to the hospital.