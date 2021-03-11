HUDSON -- A River Falls motorist died after his vehicle entered a ditch and struck a tree in the early hours Tuesday, March 9, 2021, the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office reported Thursday.

At about 5:58 a.m. Tuesday, the St. Croix County Emergency Communication Center received a call from a motorist reporting a vehicle in the ditch at Tower and Coulee roads in Troy Township. It appeared the vehicle had struck a tree, however, the crash was not witnessed. Deputies found the driver -- the lone occupant of the vehicle -- in the driver’s seat.

Derwin A. Robey, age 76, River Falls, was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Croix County Medical Examiner. Robey was driving a 2001 Ford Taurus. He was not wearing a seat belt.

From the information gathered at the scene, it appears Robey was westbound on Tower Road, crossed over Coulee Trail and entered the ditch before striking a tree, a news release said.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Hudson Fire Department and the St. Croix County Medical Examiner’s Office.

This is the first traffic fatality recorded by St. Croix County in 2021.

This incident remains under investigation.