ELLSWORTH -- A deficiency with a vehicle’s rear suspension may have been a contributing factor in the crash March 12, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday.

Matthew Fesenmaier, 24, Elmwood, was northbound on 410th Street at 9;45 a.m. Friday when he said his 2004 Lexus, north became uncontrollable. The vehicle entered a ditch and rolled, the sheriff’s department reported.

Fesenmaier was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Baldwin Hospital with undetermined injuries.

Assisting at the scene were the Spring Valley Ambulance and the Spring Valley Fire Department.