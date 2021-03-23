The Cannon Falls Police Department issued a statement through Facebook:

"The explosion caused significant structural damage to a building at the Progressive Rail facility, but there were no injuries to persons."

Emergency crews responded at 7:30 a.m. to 1022 N. Fifth St. They included the Cannon Falls Police Department, Cannon Falls Fire Department, Cannon Falls Ambulance, Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.

"At this time there does not appear to be any hazardous substances involved in the explosion. The surrounding area was affected by molasses that was ejected by the explosion and a full assessment of the area impacted is underway," the department reported.

The railcar contained molasses, which is a food byproduct of sugar production.

The Minnesota Duty Officer was contacted for a coordinated investigation of the cause.

This is a developing story.