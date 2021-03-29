PRESCOTT -- Four people suffered undetermined injuries in a two-vehicle crash Monday, March 29, at U.S. Highway 10 and Pierce County County Road E in Oak Grove Township.

The Sheriff's Office said that at approximately 8 a.m. a 2018 Subaru Legacy operated by Nicole McCorison, 41, Ellsworth, was westbound on U.S. Highway 10 when an eastbound 2008 Volkswagen Rabbit operated by Stephanie Ryman, 24, Prescott, attempted a left turn in front of McCorison vehicle, causing the two vehicles to collide.

Ryman was transported from the scene by Allina Emergency Medical Services to Regions Hospital in St. Paul . One juvenile male and one juvenile female were transported by Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service to Regions Hospital. McCorison was transported by personal vehicle to River Falls Area Hospital with undetermined injuries.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Allina Emergency Medical Services, Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service, Prescott Fire Department, Pierce County Highway Department and Wisconsin State Patrol.