River Falls woman injured in Pierce County crash

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said 22-year-old Janie Whitebear was transported by LifeLink III helicopter after the crash, reported at 3:33 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 23, in the town of River Falls.

Deputies said the crash occurred on Highway 65 near 820th Street, where it appeared Whitebear lost control of a 2015 Chevy Colorado and crashed into a guardrail before coming to rest in a ditch. Deputies did not disclose the extent of her injuries.

A Regions spokeswoman said Wednesday that the hospital had no information on Whitebear.

River Falls ambulance crews and firefighters, along with Ellsworth police, assisted deputies at the crash, which remains under investigation.