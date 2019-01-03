Hudson GoPro theft nets arrest outside car wash

St. Croix County prosecutors charged 19-year-old Tristin A. Tresise with one count of felony retail theft after a Dec. 16 incident at Fleet Farm. The Bloomington man was ordered to post $250 cash bond at a Dec. 17 hearing in St. Croix County Circuit Court.

According to a criminal complaint:

Hudson police responded Dec. 16 to Fleet Farm for a report of a theft in progress. Officers arrived to find a loss prevention worker in the parking lot pointing out a young man walking near the store's car wash.

The officer pulled up behind the man, later identified as Tresise, who ran into the car wash. About 30 seconds later, the officer caught Tresise while he was standing in front of a car waiting to enter the wash.

The loss-prevention worker later told police she watched Tresise use a tool to cut security cords off packaging for two GoPro cameras, which he stuffed down his pants. Tresise was observed on surveillance footage meeting up with an older man at the front of the store.

The security worker and an assistant manager confronted the men in the parking lot, where they demanded Tresise turn over the cameras he had taken. Tresise did so and began going back into the store with the employees before bolting toward the car wash.

The security worker said the older man left in an SUV.

In an interview with police, Tresise admitted to taking the cameras and that the other man had been with him during a couple other GoPro thefts. Tresise said the other man, who he said drove him from Bloomington to Hudson, was not involved in the thefts.

Police noted Tresise and the other man had been identified in Minnesota crime alerts as possible GoPro thieves striking Twin Cities Fleet Farm stores.

Tresise said he planned to sell the cameras to friends or on the internet.

Police learned Tresise had pawned five GoPro cameras at a Twin Cities pawnshop between Dec. 9-14.

Tresise's next court date is Jan. 23.