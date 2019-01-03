River Falls man arrested after I-94 traffic incident

A preliminary hearing for Jeffrey P. Sims, 23, was held Friday, Dec. 28, in St. Croix County Circuit where, he was charged with four felonies, including meth possession with intent to deliver, felon in possession of a firearm and bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

St. Croix County sheriff's deputies responded at 5:10 a.m. Dec. 15 Interstate 94 for an eastbound Chevy Suburban witnessed nearly striking other vehicles and driving erratically.

A deputy on patrol spotted the Suburban as it pulled into a gas station parking lot after exiting on Highway 128 in the town of Cady.

The driver, Sims, told the officer he was on his way from River Falls to hang out in Menomonie. The deputy, who reported smelling pot in the vehicle, learned Sims was out on bail for a St. Croix County drug possession case and was a suspended driver.

After learning Sims' driving status, the deputy returned to the vehicle and told him he would be searching it in connection with the smell of marijuana. The deputy said Sims refused commands to exit the vehicle and "began to attempt some phone calls or texts," the complaint states.

The deputy called for backup and used the Suburban's seat belt to restrain Sims until help arrived. Concerned Sims might be able to alert others to his location — the deputy noted in his report that the area is frequented by drug users — the officer snatched Sims' phone. That action prompted Sims to unbuckle the seat belt, make a rapid exit from the vehicle and protest the taking of his phone.

The deputy warned Sims to get on the ground, which he did not. The deputy then shot him with the stun gun. Immobilized, Sims was cuffed and arrested.

A search of his vehicle turned up a 9mm handgun, a scale with residue, several baggies with powder and a box of 9mm ammunition. The total weight of suspected meth found in the baggies was 3.6 ounces. More than $750 cash was also confiscated.