Pierce County man suspected in child 'spy' porn case

The Pierce County District Attorney's Office charged Eric L. Kurrelmeyer, 31, with two counts of first-degree sexual assault, two counts of child pornography possession and two counts of sexploitation of a child, among others. He made his first court appearance Thursday, Jan. 3, in Pierce County Circuit Court, where he was ordered to post $50,000 cash bond. He posted bond Friday, according to court records.

According to a criminal complaint:

The FBI contacted a Pierce County sheriff's investigator Dec. 28 about an active child porn situation at a home in the town of El Paso. The agency reported an undercover agent was discussing child porn with a man using the screen name "packersfan3232." The agent learned the suspect had been molesting a child while she slept and took "spy" photos of her.

Around 2:20 p.m. that day, the suspect sent the undercover agent a photo of his genitalia touching the child while she was sleeping. The suspect later sent a "live non-pornographic image of the child to establish he had access to the child," the complaint states.

The transmitted images included specific depictions of the child's clothing, her bed linens, the suspect's genitalia and his clothing.

The report set into action a course of events that had investigators request emergency access to the app being used, along with the suspect's cellphone carrier, Verizon, which identified the user as Kurrelmeyer. Agents corroborated images of the child, who is younger than 10, via Facebook photos posted by a person connected to Kurrelmeyer.

Pierce County investigators, along with FBI agents, went to Kurrelmeyer's 40th Avenue home at 6:49 p.m. Kurrelmeyer met the officers on his porch, where he was told why law enforcement was there.

"I was not done explaining to Eric why I was there when he stated that his phone had been hacked," investigator Peter Koch wrote in his report.

Officers searched the home and found clothing and linens matching what were depicted in the images.

Kurrelmeyer was arrested and taken to Pierce County Jail, where he was interviewed and shown photos gleaned by the FBI. He denied the allegations and that his body parts were pictured.

Investigators later interviewed a family member, who confirmed Kurrelmeyer's clothing and other features were pictured in the images. Kurrelmeyer was presented with that information, but continued to deny involvement in the child porn or any role in recording the child.

A preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 9.