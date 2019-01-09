• Police responded to a hit and run at 12:10 a.m. Den. 1 at W6390 Highway 35 in Bay City, in a parking lot. The suspect vehicle had fled the area and was not located.

• Police responded to a car vs. pedestrian accident at 7:27 p.m. Jan. 3 on 975th Street near River Falls. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital.

• A complainant called police to report a delivery truck that backed into his mailbox at 7:20 p.m .Jan. 4 at W12496 850th Ave.,, River Falls. The man told police he'd call the company, but wanted it documented.

Sticky fingers

• Theft of an air compressor and generator was reported at 6:23 p.m. Jan. 3 at N1640 733rd St., Hager City. The suspect also went into a locked camper.

• A caller reported both license plates missing from his vehicle at 10:31 a.m. Dec. 29 at S513 Newman Ave., Spring Valley.

• A resident at W6586 Maple St., Bay City, reported at 2:04 p.m. Dec. 29 a debit card theft. Approximately six purchases had already been made on the card.

• A burglary was reported at 2:53 p.m. Dec. 30 at N8889 1031st St., River Falls.

Critter patrol

• A complainant reported her neighbor's dog coming into her yard and biting her dog at 5:37 p.m. Jan. 4 at N7143 County Road N, Beldenville. The complainant only wanted police to talk to the neighbor, who was apologetic and told to keep her dog in her yard.

• A wan appeared to be limping and the DNR was advised, at 8:47 a.m. Dec. 29 at W6887 135th Ave., Bay City.

Unruly bar patrons

• An alleged assault was reported at 3:29 a.m. Jan. 1 at N673 825th St., Hager City. No suspects were located.

• A staff member reported at 9:26 a.m. Jan. 3 a man talking the night before about breaking into the bar at W6454 Highway 35, Bay City. The person requested extra patrol.

• Police responded at 6:04 p.m. Jan. 2 to N1090 825th St. N., Hager City, for a patron who would not leave a bar when asked by staff. The man was given a ride home and given a no trespass notice to the bar. He was advised never to return.

• Deputies were sent at 11:19 p.m. Jan. 5 to N1090 825th St., Hager City, for two patrons who were no longer welcome at the bar for making inappropriate comments to staff. The two were highly intoxicated and left in a taxi.

• Police checked a bar at N673 825th St., Hager City, at 3:08 a.m. Jan. 6 where several vehicles and subjects were outside after bar close. All located sober rides home.

Miscellaneous

• Police responded to 206 E. Race Ave., Elmwood for an argument between two males. They agreed not to contact each other.

• Graffiti was reported painted on the side of a school at 8:12 a.m. Jan. 3 at 621 Main St., Plum City.

• Pierce County assisted with a K9 search/assist at 3:09 a.m. Dec. 21 at 722 Shane Park Circle in Prescott.

• Police responded to a white light out on the ice at 5:14 p.m. Jan. 4 at Highway 35 ad 113th Avenue in Maiden Rock. Police used a PA system to ask the man to call police. He did, and told police he was ice fishing. He was advised of poor ice conditions.

• When police attempted contact with a man with a felony warrant at 11:25 p.m. Jan. 4 at 1200 St. Main St., River Falls, the man took off running and was not located.

• Powerlines were reported down across driveways at 1:35 p.m. Jan. 5 at W6473 Cemetery Road, Bay City. Xcel was on the scene.

• Deputies responded at 1:29 p.m. Jan. 5 to W2221 County Road G, Elmwood, where people were going through a dumpster. They were told to leave the property.

Accidents

• The northbound stopping arm at a railroad crossing was found broken off by a vehicle strike at 3:03 a.m. Dec. 29 at Highway 35 and Wabash Street. The vehicle did not stay on scene.

• Vehicle driven by Michael A. Wuest Sr., 57, Fond du Lac, failed to negotiate a 90-degree corner at 5:50 p.m. Dec. 25 at 670th Street and 610th Avenue in the town of Ellsworth, causing Wuest to apply heavy braking. The vehicle couldn't slow down enough to make the turn and went into the ditch, causing disabling front end damage to the vehicle, which had to be towed. No citations issued.

• Vehicle driven by Sophia M. Tiffany, 17, Elmwood, was traveling west on Highway 72 at 5:55 a.m. Dec. 23, crossed into the eastbound lane and entered the south ditch. The vehicle continued in the ditch, striking a driveway embankment. Driver was not on scene upon arrival. No citations issued.

• Vehicle driven by Sara A. Hayes, 35, Ellsworth, was traveling eastbound on 570th Avenue in the town of Ellsworth at 5:40 p.m. Dec. 30 when it hit the shoulder with both passenger tires, overcorrected and skidded, going into the ditch on the south side of the road, striking a tree. Hayes was extricated from the vehicle and transported by Life Link Air to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with undisclosed injuries. Four juvenile passengers were in the vehicle as well; two were uninjured, two were taken to Regions with injuries. Hayes was cited for OWI, failure to keep vehicle under control and non-registration of auto.

• Vehicle driven by Albert D. Ivory, 53, Woodbury, Minn., went off the roadway on Highway 35 at 2:25 a.m. Dec. 25, traveled through a field and hit a driveway embankment, before crossing the road and into another field on the opposite side. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.