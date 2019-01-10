Four charged after burglaries in Cottage Grove

In a statement, police said they responded to a 911 call from a vigilant homeowner early Jan. 4. Cottage Grove and Woodbury police officers arrested the four after a traffic stop. They were taken into custody without incident.

READ MORE: Local legislators preview priorities for upcoming session

The four were booked under probable cause first-degree burglary and theft from motor vehicle.

In statement, police said the incident should remind residents to lock their vehicles. Those living in northwest Cottage Grove are advised to check their vehicles and to call dispatch immediately at 651-439-9381 if they notice anything missing.