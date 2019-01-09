Minnesota enforcement campaign nets more drunken drivers
ST. PAUL - More than 300 law enforcement agencies across Minnesota combined to make 2,757 arrests for drunken driving during a holiday enforcement campaign, an increase of nearly 4 percent from 2,656 a year ago.
During the Nov. 21-Dec. 29 campaign, 15 drivers were reported to have a blood-alcohol content level of .30 or higher, the highest being .424 reported by University of Minnesota (Twin Cities) police, the Department of Public Safety said.
Among the arrests:
- In Blue Earth County, a woman was arrested for DWI after she hit multiple guardrails and went into the ditch. Four days later, on Christmas day, she was arrested in Goodhue County for DWI.
- In Cross Lake, police made a DWI arrest after clocking a driver going 108 mph.
- The Hawley Police Department arrested a driver for a second DWI, two days after the first arrest.
- In Minneapolis, police arrested a man for his 11th DWI and a woman for her 12th.
There were 1,901 seat belt citations, slightly lower than the 1,958 in 2017.