Minnesota enforcement campaign nets more drunken drivers

During the Nov. 21-Dec. 29 campaign, 15 drivers were reported to have a blood-alcohol content level of .30 or higher, the highest being .424 reported by University of Minnesota (Twin Cities) police, the Department of Public Safety said.

Among the arrests:

In Blue Earth County, a woman was arrested for DWI after she hit multiple guardrails and went into the ditch. Four days later, on Christmas day, she was arrested in Goodhue County for DWI.

In Cross Lake, police made a DWI arrest after clocking a driver going 108 mph.

The Hawley Police Department arrested a driver for a second DWI, two days after the first arrest.

In Minneapolis, police arrested a man for his 11th DWI and a woman for her 12th.

There were 1,901 seat belt citations, slightly lower than the 1,958 in 2017.