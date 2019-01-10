Stillwater corrections officer injured during inmate assault

The sergeant was evaluated at a hospital and released, said Sarah Fitzgerald, a spokeswoman for the department.

The prison was placed on lockdown as a result of the assault. Fitzgerald said corrections officers “responded quickly and professionally and contained the incident.”

The DOC is investigating the incident, one of many such assaults in the past 12 months.

In December, a corrections officer at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-St. Cloud was assaulted in the dining hall; three officers were injured while responding to the assault.

In November, two corrections officers at MCF-Faribault were hospitalized after they were attacked by an inmate.

Corrections officer Joseph Gomm was killed by an inmate at the Stillwater prison in July.

The union representing state prison workers previously said the prisons are understaffed and unsafe.