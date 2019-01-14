Patterson is expected to be charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of kidnapping. The Barron County Sheriff's Office says Patterson will appear via video from the Barron County Jail. The court appearance is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. New details are expected to emerge about Jayme's captivity. Prosecutors are preparing a criminal complaint detailing the allegations against Patterson. Patterson was arrested last Thursday after Jayme Closs escaped from a home in Gordon, about one hour north of Barron, and flagged down a woman who was walking her dog. The woman took Jayme to a nearby house where neighbors called 911.

The woman who rescued Jayme Closs says the stars were aligned on the Thursday afternoon Closs ran into her. Jeanne Nutter said a series of small events before the walk through rural Gordon with her dog led her to be in the right place at the right time. Nutter said she left home later than expected that day and ended up making a few stops before getting to her cabin. Nutter, a social worker, said she was the perfect person to run into the distressed girl as she knows how to deal with children and remains calm in stressful situations.

--

Legislative drunken-driving fight begins anew

A number of Wisconsin Republicans are hoping new Democratic Governor Tony Evers will help them finally criminalize first-offense drunken driving.

Wisconsin is the only state in the nation that doesn't treat a first offense as a crime. Instead it's a traffic ticket. Two Wisconsin Republicans — state Rep. Jim Ott and Senator Alberta Darling — have introduced a bill that would make a first offense a misdemeanor. Evers says he supports criminalizing a first offense. The push to criminalize a first offense might look like a can't-miss bipartisan initiative. But Republican leaders wary of crossing the state's powerful tavern league and saddling first offenders with a criminal record say the plan is a non-starter.

--

Wis. lawmaker plans to introduce medical marijuana bill

State Rep. Chris Taylor plans to introduce a bill again this session to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin.

Taylor says the public overwhelming supports legalization and all 18 marijuana measures on the November election ballot passed. Eighty-eight percent of voters in Kenosha County backed medical cannabis and 76 percent in Dane County voted for recreational legalization. Taylor has introduced the Compassionate Cannabis Care Act the last several sessions and is working to build bipartisan support this year. The Madison Democrat says no one should be treated as a criminal for accessing the medication they need.

--

Snowmobiler dies in Oneida County crash

Authorities in northern Wisconsin say a snowmobiler was killed in a weekend crash.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office received a call concerning the crash in the town of Schoepke just after 1 a.m. Sunday. Investigators say the snowmobile ran off a trail and struck trees off the side of the trail. Deputies say the snowmobiler died at the scene. The name of the victim has not been released.

--

Eau Claire woman helps migrants at Mexico border

An Eau Claire woman is helping migrants at the United States-Mexico border.

Last month, Mireya Sigala visited Tijuana where she heard the stories of countless immigrants hoping to seek asylum. Sigala, who is of Mexican descent, said she thought of her own family when she listened to the hardships the migrants have been through. Sigala has done extensive work educating others about the Latino community in an effort to promote assimilation between the Eau Claire community and the Latino community.