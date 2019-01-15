Pierce County man suspected in second child molestation case

The Pierce County District Attorney's Office first charged Eric Kurrelmeyer, 31, with two counts of first-degree sexual assault, two counts of child pornography possession and two counts of sexploitation of a child, among others. Those charges stemmed from the initial allegations at a town of El Paso home.

The latest revelations led to one count of repeated sexual assault of a child.

Kurrelmeyer made his first court appearance Thursday, Jan. 3, in Pierce County Circuit Court, where he was ordered to post $50,000 cash bond. He posted bond Friday, Jan. 4, according to court records.

The second report came in Jan. 7 and the DA's office filed the new charge Jan. 11; an arrest warrant was issued the same day.

Kurrelmeyer was arrested at 10:05 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at his 410th Avenue home in Maiden Rock. He was arrested on two warrants alleging failure to appear.

He made his initial appearance Monday on the new charge, where Pierce County Court Commissioner Jorv Gavic ordered Kurrelmeyer to post $200,000 cash bond. Release conditions include prohibiting Kurrelmeyer from being within one mile of a daycare facility.

According to a criminal complaint complaint:

A man who learned about the allegations against Kurrelmeyer through news reports contacted the Pierce County Sheriff's Office Jan. 8 to report his relative had been sexually assaulted by Kurrelmeyer when she was a child.

Investigators interviewed the woman, who reported Kurrelmeyer had sexually assaulted her when she was 3 in 2000 on a Pierce County farm.

The woman told investigators Kurrelmeyer, who was about 14 years old at the time, would lure her into a barn by having her help look for kittens.

"He told her that being on the ground would make it easier to see the kittens," the complaint states.

Kurrelmeyer then sexually assaulted her, the woman explained. She said she remembered three separate assaults in 2000.

A preliminary hearing for both cases is set for March 18.