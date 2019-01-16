Cock-a-doodle-do-not-disturb

A Bay City caller reported a crowing rooster that was disturbing the peace at 7:11 a.m. Jan. 10. The responding deputy reported the call was unfounded. The caller said he will call back each time it happens since the rooster's noise is a violation of the "public nuisance ordinances" of Pierce County. The deputy was attempting to identify such ordinances.

Traffic troubles

• Deputies stopped a vehicle at 12:14 a.m. Jan. 10 for equipment violations on Cemetery Road in Bay City. The driver, a 57-year-old Bay City man, was arrested on suspicion of OWI.

• A deputy on patrol spotted a suspicious vehicle at 1:04 a.m. Jan. 10 on 570th Avenue in Ellsworth. Ellsworth police assisted and stopped the car, the driver of which had active warrants. The driver, a 48-year-old Ellsworth man, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor bail jumping, operating after revocation and a warrant for failure to appear.

• Deputies stopped a speeder at 12:42 a.m. Jan. 11 at Highway 63 and 825th Street in Hager City. The driver, a 24-year-old Ellsworth woman, was arrested on suspicion of OWI.

• A driver was stopped at 12:01 a.m. Jan. 12 on 825th Street in Hager City for imprudent speed and suspicious activity. The driver, a 24-year-old Red Wing man, was arrested on suspicion of OWI and possession of a non-narcotic controlled substance.

• Deputies stopped a speeder at 2:07 a.m. Jan. 13 at Highway 65 and County Road W in River Falls. The driver, a Stillwater, Minn., woman, was arrested on suspicion of OWI.

Miscellaneous

• A caller reported Jan. 7 that thick smoke from a fire was blowing into a house on 570th Avenue in Ellsworth. A deputy spoke to the landowner who had the fire. Burn permits were discussed, along with being mindful of where smoke travels near homes.

• A deputy on patrol at 9:04 a.m. Jan. 9 encountered a pedestrian who wasn't dressed for the weather walking on Highway 10 in rural Ellsworth. The deputy gave the person a courtesy ride to Ellsworth.

Accidents

• Vehicle driven by Logan D. Branigan, 18, River Falls, sideswiped a pedestrian and a parked vehicle at 7:27 p.m. Jan. 3 on Centennial Lane in the town of River Falls. The pedestrian, 77-year-old Arthur R. Smith, River Falls, sustained possible injuries and was taken by ambulance to River Falls Area Hospital. The parked vehicle, owned by Hammond resident Dominique A. Linder, sustained functional damage to its left side. The crash occurred while Smith was speaking with someone in the Linder vehicle. Branigan's southbound vehicle came up from behind and struck them. Branigan was not injured. He was cited for inattentive driving.

• Vehicle driven by Jenna M. Huppert, 16, River Falls, crashed into a ditch and struck a tree at 11 p.m. Jan. 4 on County Road M in the town of Clifton. She was not injured.

• Vehicles driven by Michelle L. Frevert, 48, River Falls, and Cora L. Jeske, 33, Hastings, Minn., collided at 2:25 p.m. Jan. 7 at 690th Avenue and County Road E in the town of River Falls. Frevert was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.

• Vehicle driven by Priscilla Diethelm, 70, Prescott, struck a guardrail at 9:47 a.m. Jan. 5 on Highway 35 in the town of Oak Grove. She was not injured.