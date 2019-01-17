New Richmond police seek help locating suspect

Officers responded Jan. 14 to a report of a disturbance on the 800 block of Knowles Avenue where a victim sustained multiple lacerations to his head and face by a man he identified as 32-year-old Roberto Reyes Jr., also known at Tito, who fled the scene in the victim's vehicle, the release states.

Reyes is known to the victim and other witnesses, authorities said, and has a felony warrant in Minnesota.

The vehicle is a blue 2000 GMC Yukon with license plate 448WCY. Police ask anyone who knows the whereabouts of Reyes or the vehicle to contact local authorities or call the New Richmond Police Department at 715-246-6131.

Police do not believe this to be a random attack, but the weapon — believed to be a boxcutter — has not been recovered so Reyes may still be armed, according to the release.