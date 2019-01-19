Ellsworth police: Juvenile mischief, neighbor dispute

Sticky fingers

• A woman reported at 1:31 p.m. Jan. 13 three books of checks stolen from either a residence in the 500 block of Cairns Street or a storage space attached to the apartment. She is not sure when they disappeared, but had received a call from an outside agency.

• A woman called police at 5:24 p.m. Jan. 13 about possible stolen items being sold on the "For sale/wanted Ellsworth WI" Facebook page, including a Citizen Eco Drive watch and a 50-inch TV. A suspect was identified, and the possible owner of the items alerted through family members.

Domestic scare

Police received a call at 3:49 p.m. Jan. 12 that a person was on his way to an address in the 700 block of South Piety Street armed with a shotgun and was going to kill his mother, sister and himself. On arrival to the residence, the vehicle described by the complainant was not at the residence. Hudson police located the suspect's vehicle in Hudson and took the person into custody. Police received screenshot texts, which were forwarded to Hudson police.

Neighbor dispute

Police were dispatched at 3:56 p.m. Jan. 12 to the 200 block of Plum Street for a dispute between two males. One male had allegedly thrown two cans with a rope between them onto a cable line going to the complainant's house. The complainant said his neighbors witnessed the incident. He requested the first man remove the cans. Police attempted contact with the alleged can thrower, but were unsuccessful.

Juvenile mischief

• Police were called at 4:20 p.m. Jan. 11 for three juveniles trying to get into the old Junior High building (254 S. Chestnut St.) When police arrived, the juveniles ran and were found in the alley west of the building. Their parents were contacted and the juveniles released to them.

• An Ellsworth High School student was cited by mail at 8:01 a.m. Jan. 10 for being truant five days.

• An EHS student was cited at 12:03 p.m. Jan. 10 at EHS for an e-cigarette violation. The e-cig fell out of a juvenile's pocket during school hours.

• An Ellsworth man was questioned at for allegedly purchasing alcohol for minors in the village. After initially denying the allegation, the suspect admitted to buying a 12-pack of Smirnoff, a bottle of Crown Royal and a bottle of Fireball for a juvenile, who allegedly gave him $100. He admitted to buying a bottle of vodka for another juvenile at Cenex, and said he was compensated $9.50. He decided to come clean after police reminded him of surveillance video. Pierce County was given the information.

Miscellaneous

• Police were called at 4:43 p.m. Jan. 11 to 172 Evergreen Estates for a possible death. A person was found deceased.

• Police found a man looking into the windows of the bank at 12:54 a.m. Jan. 10 at 420 E. Main St. A man said he was looking at the new bank and how nice it was.

• A freezer was found by the side of the road at 2:07 p.m. Jan. 9 in the 400 block of South Maple Street. The owner was told to secure the lid or remove the freezer as it is a safety hazard.

• A vehicle allegedly struck landscaping blocks and drove off at 11:23 p.m. Ja. 7 in the 200 block of East Main Street. The damage was documented. A suspect was not found.